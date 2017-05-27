SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS

I wonder what would happen if, after Memorial Day, Obama and Michelle were to take an 8 – 10 day vacation in Iran? Not to talk politics or to the ruling Clerics, but just to do tourist things. Get a private guide and Play the more challenging golf courses, talk to the ordinary citizens in coffee shops and on the streets, hit the shops, the gold and jewelry bazaar, the spice bazaar, the rug bazaar, etc. Attend the theater, the museums, the ballet and ethnic dances, the symphony and ethnic festivals and celebrations. Visit the ancient wonders and the great Mosques and wonder at their architecture and art. Go outside the cities and visit the old towns and sit under that ancient olive tree and chat with the village elders and the old women about their lives and their children and their childrens lives. Get to know some ordinary Iranians well enough to be invited home for dinner, a barbecue or a birthday party. Worship on Sundays at a Christian Church. Ride a donkey and a camel and take silly pictures of themselves. Visit the graves of the great poets and get English translations of their works. Travel around the city by cab and learn a few Iranian swear words.

I wonder if the next time Trump tries to bogart another world leader, what happens if that world leader turns and slaps the shit out of him? Would Trumps secret service bodyguards just snicker?

I understand that if the economy were to continue expanding at it's current rate for a year, it would be at an annualized expansion rate of 1%. That's going backwards. We're already headed into the first Trump recession.

Ketchup in the G7 countries is made of walnuts. I wonder if Trump knew that when he ordered his well done steak with ketchup?

I wonder what George Wallace would have thought of Trump as President? Nixon? Goldwater? Eisenhower?

Will Trump throw his son-in-law under the bus? CAN he throw him under the bus without being pulled under, himself?

I wonder if Putin found it to his advantage meddling in our election?