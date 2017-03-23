3/22/17

SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS

Wouldn't Republican destruction of the ACA (Obamacare) and passage of the AHCA (Trumpcare) Make the Republican party THE de facto and de jure American death panel targeting 24 million of America's most defenseless citizens?

Doesn't Paul Ryan seem exuberantly gleeful at the prospect of taking away the healthcare coverage from 24 million American citizens?

I wonder how strong a blackmail hold the Russians have on Trump. I've read from several reputable sources that journalists investigating the Russian blackmail 'Dossier' on Trump have found that at least parts appear to be true.

Is it just me, or does Donald Trump appear to others to be insane?

Did the poor and middle class who voted Republican actually expect-Donald Trump, son of one of the biggest slumlords of Brooklyn, New York, the son who learned everything he knows about how people should be treated at his fathers knee, who associates and socializes with New York mobsters and perverts,, the son who cheats common workers and contractors on 'TRUMP' projects out of their earned pay, the son who uses charitable donations from ordinary people to his charitable foundation to purchase expensive vanity items for his personal apartments and offices while spending nothing from the foundation on charities, the son who bankrupts investor 'TRUMP' projects while stuffing his pockets with millions, then walking away leaving the investors and banks who trusted him 'on the hook' and 'holding the bag', the son who imports cheap Polish construction workers on his projects while loyal American construction workers are walking the streets looking for work to feed their families-Did they ACTUALLY EXPECT that Donald Trump to have any empathy for their plight? To champion any legislation or programs to ease their lot?

Don't all these weekend trips to 'TRUMP' properties make it appear that he's still in charge of operations and is thumbing his nose at the requirement that Presidents place outside business interests in a blind trust?

Those rape of a 13 yr old charges are still hanging over Trumps head. No jury, no judge has found him innocent. He threw enough money, to him just pocket change, at the victim to get her to withdraw the charges, shut up and go away. If I had the money he has and I were an innocent accused of raping a 13 yr old, I wouldn't take the guilty mans way out by settling, I would fight all the way through the Supreme Court to prove my innocence and remove that accusation from over my head.

I feel uncomfortable knowing that Trump has immediate access to the nuclear launch codes.

What must our NATO allies be thinking with Trumps Secretary of State visiting China and Russia, yet just blowing off the first NATO summit since the U.S. Election?

Pray that enough Republican representatives vote their conscience and in their constituents interest and defeat the Trumpcare death panel bill.

RIP Chuck Berry

RIP Chuck Barris

This is an occasional column I originated on another, now defunct, website. It's just my second here on Newsvine