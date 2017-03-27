HOW THE FBI GOT INVOLVED IN THE TRUMP SPYGATE AFFAIR

The fact of the matter is that bad Russians, Russian spies, were under surveillance by the CIA or NSA . Trump and his people 'got caught' by one of these services communicating with these Russian spies. Because neither of those 2 agencies are chartered to and cannot legally collect information on American citizens, the information on and about American citizens is "masked" and that information is marked "incidental". However, the NSA has about 20 senior officers, and I would guess the CIA has about as many, who are authorized to read and interpret 'incidentally' collected information and if they determine that this information is sinister, they turn it over to The FISA court. If the FISA court determines that this information is more fire than smoke and has sinister motives, the court will unmask it and give it to the FBI, the agency that IS chartered to investigate American citizens, for further investigation. This appears to be how Comey, the FBI director, can legally launch an investigation on this 'incidental' information. There is no other way that he and his agency can become legally involved. There has to be enough fire there to convince the FISA court that 'something ain't right.'