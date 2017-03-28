Trump's executive order is a gift to coal executives. It won't do anything for coal miners. - Vox

IF the coal companies buy up cheap leases under Trumps signing statements, cheating the American people out of their due, they won't be opening any new mines any time soon.

There are already driverless cars out roaming the land. How long do you think it will be before coal mine operators start wedding this technology with mining machines...automatic seamers that gauge and dig out the coal seams, driverless loaders that aggregate and load the coal into driverless trucks that move the coal to the rail head where other driverless loaders load the coal into rail cars.

IF the operators DO open any new mines, they'll just blast the mountain top off the coal deposit, plop their automatic, driverless mining machines down on top, roll a new computer screen into the room where the guy who's overseeing all the other driverless machines at their older mines now has also to oversee the new, and turn them on to start mining. if a machine flattens a few maintenance guys, a necessary occupation at any job site, the overseer can stop the operation if he sees it happen, while the bodies are recovered.

I don't see much future for coal miners.