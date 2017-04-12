SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS

With the almost clockwork regularity that Trump aides and advisers with “secret” Russian ties keep popping up and being exposed, doesn't it seem like Trump has moved an entire Russian spy cell into the White House?

Someone who claims to have ALL the answers probably has NONE of the answers.

Trumps missile attack of the airbase in Syria, according to most reliable news sources, appears to have been known in advance by the Russians and the Syrians (I wonder how that happened?). They apparently had time to remove all planes and war materials leaving behind only a few already disabled jets previously cannibalized for parts and a few prisoners locked down in the stockade. It seems that the attack destroyed a few empty warehouses, a few previously junked planes and those prisoners whom Assad probably wanted dead, anyway. Trump put on a $70 million (source – MSN Money) fireworks display for the Syrians and not a single American was able to lounge back with a cold drink to watch and enjoy the show like Assad did.

Did you notice how the Chinese news services waited until their President Xi had left the U.S. Before they started joking about Trumps ineffectual attack on Syria and on his poor leadership? “Xinhua, the state news agency, on Saturday called the strike the act of a weakened politician who needed to flex his muscles. In an analysis, Xinhua also said Mr. Trump had ordered the strike to distance himself from Syria’s backers in Moscow, to overcome accusations that he was “pro-Russia.” ( source )

I wonder what Xi conned Trump out of?

Does the gradual increase in the size of the American military footprint in Syria remind anyone else but me of Viet Nam?

Would Trump have had the balls to attack the Homs airbase if Obama hadn't already removed the 13,000,000 tons of Sarin nerve gas that Assad had stored around Syria at ALL his airbases?

With our increasing footprint in Syria and his taunting and threatening Kim Jong Un that he'll handle North Korea (fourth largest military in the world with nuclear capability), is trump priming to start Armageddon (does he have a 666 mark under that thing on his head?)?