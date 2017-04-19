GEORGIA SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS

If Jon Ossoff can can get his voters to come out again for the run-off, keep the voters for the other Democratic candidates and pick up just 1% of the voters for Republicans knocked out of the run-off election, the Democrats will win this seat in deep red Georgia.

CandidatePartyVotesPct.50%+ to win

Jon Ossoff

Dem.

92,390

48.1%





Karen Handel

Rep.

37,993

19.8





Bob Gray

Rep.

20,755

10.8





Dan Moody

Rep.

16,994

8.8





Judson Hill

Rep.

16,848

8.8





Kurt Wilson

Rep.

1,812

0.9





David Abroms

Rep.

1,637

0.9





Ragin Edwards

Dem.

502

0.3





Ron Slotin

Dem.

488

0.3





Bruce Levell

Rep.

455

0.2





Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan

Rep.

414

0.2





Keith Grawert

Rep.

414

0.2





Amy Kremer

Rep.

349

0.2





William Llop

Rep.

326

0.2





Rebecca Quigg

Dem.

304

0.2





Richard Keatley

Dem.

227

0.1





Alexander Hernandez

Ind.

121

0.1





Andre Pollard

Ind.

55

0.0





100% reporting (210 of 210 precincts)

