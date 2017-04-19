GEORGIA SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS

If Jon Ossoff can can get his voters to come out again for the run-off, keep the voters for the other Democratic candidates and pick up just 1% of the voters for Republicans knocked out of the run-off election, the Democrats will win this seat in deep red Georgia.
CandidatePartyVotesPct.50%+ to win
Jon Ossoff
Dem.
92,390
48.1%
Karen Handel
Rep.
37,993
19.8
Bob Gray
Rep.
20,755
10.8
Dan Moody
Rep.
16,994
8.8
Judson Hill
Rep.
16,848
8.8
Kurt Wilson
Rep.
1,812
0.9
David Abroms
Rep.
1,637
0.9
Ragin Edwards
Dem.
502
0.3
Ron Slotin
Dem.
488
0.3
Bruce Levell
Rep.
455
0.2
Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan
Rep.
414
0.2
Keith Grawert
Rep.
414
0.2
Amy Kremer
Rep.
349
0.2
William Llop
Rep.
326
0.2
Rebecca Quigg
Dem.
304
0.2
Richard Keatley
Dem.
227
0.1
Alexander Hernandez
Ind.
121
0.1
Andre Pollard
Ind.
55
0.0
100% reporting (210 of 210 precincts)
Advances to runoff