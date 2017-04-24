23,000 Coal Miners Will Lose Their Health Insurance Under Trump - The Ring of Fire Network

The coal miners, specifically, are a group that overwhelmingly supported both Republicans in House and Senate races and Donald Trump for President. They voted against their own self interest. They voted for candidates who said they were going to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and now, they’re freaking out because they don’t know how they’re going to make their black lung payments anymore. They don’t know how they’re going to get treatment for working a lifetime in coal mines and developing these God-awful illnesses.

Now, Trump is going to kill ALL the coal miners retirement benefits --pensions, health insurance, black lung insurance, everything. When Trump killed most mine safety regulations, the only things making mining slightly safer (working in a coal mine CAN"T be made safe), the miners CHEERED! How stupid can you get?

The first men sent down into these mines had no choice. Back-breaking labor in these death pits was all they could do. But they prayed on their knees every night that their sons could/would learn and become competent in some trade or skill or profession they could earn a living and raise a family on and not get trapped in these death pits. But as some youth do, they wasted away the time our society sets aside for our children to learn how to live as adults. When finally pushed out into the world to sink or swim, they found themselves trapped in the same death-pit mines from which their grandfathers and great-grandfathers prayed that they might be spared.

Now, these men, working in a dying industry that's slowly, and sometimes quickly, killing them consider dying for the company that doesn't give a shit about them, from which their grandfathers and great-grandfathers prayed they might escape, to be 'a family tradition'.