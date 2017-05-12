SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS

If you actually listen to his surrogates explanation for why Trump fired FBI Director Comey was that when Comey sent letters to Congress, then held a press conference announcing that some Hillary emails had been found on Hillarys private secretaries husbands laptop that he also didn't send letters to Congress, then hold a press conference announcing that they were wiretapping a high Trump campaign official (Page) and investigating the whole Trump campaign for colluding with the Russians to 'throw' the election to Trump? He seemed happy with Comey, at the time. Sounds like a bogus reason, to me. Sounds like a Nixon reason. Isn't it about time for a special prosecutor?

I wonder which crook Trump will nominate for FBI Director?

The Preamble to the Constitution promises to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity. The entire remainder of the Constitution is just the technical details about how the U.S. Government will strive to uphold these Preamble promises.

Doesn't Trumps admission that he was planning on firing Comey, anyway mean that Trump and all his White House staff were lying about the reason for the firing? Can anything coming out of the White House be believed?

Safety doesn't equal Freedom. One can be safe in a 6 X 6 foot prison cell. The Constitution doesn't try to promise safety from brown people that white paranoids are scared of.

Quick!! FBI!! Petition a Federal Judge to order Trump to preserve all his tapes. Trump just admitted that he's committed the Nixonian fuck-up of taping his conversations!!