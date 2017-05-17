SOME RANDOM THOUGHTS

Wasn't Trumps National Security Advisor McMasters statement that Trump hadn't transferred classified information to the Russian spies in the meeting where American news media was excluded, but Russian news media wasn't, with the statement “I was in the room. It didn't happen.” before Trump admitted that he had done just that, a deliberate and direct lie to the American people and to the World? Was he a crook, already, or was he corrupted by Trump?

Do you think that Trump might use this overseas trip to 'skip town' (abandon the USA and his corrupt Presidency)?

Would Turkish Embassy bodyguards leave their embassy, enter Washington, DC. public areas and attack, beat and maul peacefully demonstrating American citizens without Donald trumps approval?

When Lindsay Graham, Trumps most vocal Republican enemy, says that Democrats should treat Trump with the same courtesy that Republicans afforded Obama, what is his meaning?

Is Senator John Glenn right?

Will the Republicans in the House Impeach Trump even with overwhelming evidence, or will they choose party over country?

When Trump is impeached by the House and convicted in the Senate, Who will ever hire all his lying ass advisors and aides? Who wants a confirmed liar on staff?

