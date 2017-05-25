Newsvine

The Death Rattle Of The Trump Presidency Has Begun

Seeded by cocomoeAWC2 View Original Article: The Huffington Post
Thu May 25, 2017 7:15 PM
It’s now over but the shouting. It began the moment charges moved from unnamed sources in the New York Times and the Washington Post to the desk of Robert Mueller III, the former Director of the FBI, now the Special Counsel. It began the moment a counterintelligence investigation became a criminal matter. It accelerated further once a “person of interest” was identified by the FBI, with parlor betting believing that its Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the president.

