The new digital technologies and market forces that enable goods to be manufactured much more cheaply by machines or foreign workers cannot and should not be reversed; any remaining manufacturing jobs will be far fewer in number than before and require much more technical skill than most workers in these industries ever had.
The path to a strong middle class moves forward, not backward | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 12:15 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment